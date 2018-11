Wreath laying ceremony of millions of Indian soldiers who lost their lives fighting in World War I was held at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. The year 2018 marks the centenary of the end of World War I. The armistice was signed at 11 am on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. November 11 is commemorated as Remembrance Day.