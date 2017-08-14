Remembering the unsung hero ahead of I-Day: Param Vir Chakra recipient Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

Indian Air Force (IAF) played an integral role in the 1971 war against Pakistan and it was because of the war heroes that India emerged victorious. Param Vir Chakra recipient Fly Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon is one such war hero whose memories dissolved in time. He was awarded with Param Vir Chakra posthumously and became the first and only Air Force Personnel to receive this honour. Though leaders and ministers make many claims during National festival but the family of this hero is seldom remembered. Nirmal Singh's sister-in-law said government should pay attention to the families of soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation. Singh's statue has been erected outside the office of Ludhiana District Commissioner but nobody recognises him.