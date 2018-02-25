Remembering Sridevi: Life and times of Bollywood's first lady superstar of India

Sridevi Kapoor, who was best known by her first name, breathed her last on Saturday night in UAE, after a cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54. Sridevi was with her family for a family wedding along with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Her elder daughter, Jahnvi Kapoor will be making her debut this year, with 'Dhadak'. Before venturing into Bollywood, Sridevi had worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industry. Her career in the entertainment industry started in MA Thirumugham's devotional 'Thunaivan'. She made her Bollywood debut when she was 12 in 'Julie'. Later she got her first adult role in K Balachander's 'Moondru Mudichu' opposite Kamal Haasan. She gained success in the Hindi Film Industry after getting her first lead role in 'Solva Sawan' and later in 'Himmatwala'. She appeared in numerous films throughout the 80s and 90s, including 'Mr. India' and 'Chandni.'She came back on screen, 15 years later in Gauri Shinde's 'English Vinglish' and in 2017, she starred in 'Mom'. Sridevi won four Filmfare awards. She was awarded with Padma Shri in 2013, the fourth highest civilian honor.