Remembering Missile Man : APJ Abdul Kalam's speech that makes Indians proud

Fondly called as 'People's President', Dr Kalam continues to be an inspiration even after his death for his contribution in the field of aeronautics, which earned him the title of 'Missile Man of India'.

He served as the President of the country from 2002 to 2007 and had won over hearts of countrymen with his simplicity and immense knowledge. On his death anniversary, social media is filled with messages of people fondly remembering him.