Remember Samir Ait Said who suffered horrific leg injury at Rio Olympics 2016? Watch French Gymnast’s recovery in this inspirational video!

Much to the shock of audiences worldwide, Samir Ait Said, a young French gymnast broke his leg at the Rio Olympics 2016. Such was an impact of the horrible landing that he suffered from tibia and fibula fracture during the qualifications event of Men’s Artistic Gymnastics. The athlete who specializes in the vaults and ring was shattered beyond words after the crash but did he give up. No, Samir Ait Saif never gives up. We saw the proof of his steely nerves of determination in the video posted by Olympic Facebook page. The inspirational video contains Samir Ait Said’s impressive road to recovery and all set to conquer Tokyo Olympics 2020.

It is a dream of every athlete in this world to represent their country at the Olympics, the biggest multi-sports platform. Samir Ait Said is no different. The 27-year-old Champigny-sur-Marne-born athlete participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio with the hope to bag the side a medal in Men’s Artistic Gymnast discipline.

During the qualification event, while landing the vault, Samir had the worst possible leap and land. He twisted his leg to leave it broken at an angle, and he suffered a double tibia and fibula fracture. Much to the horror of the shocked spectators, Samir writhed in pain clutching his knee and leg. The picture of the French sportsperson with a twisted leg became the identity of Samir Ait Said at the Rio Olympics. His dreams were shattered, and just like his broken leg they too seemed smashed. But, Samir Ait Said Never Gives Up!

The video shared by Olympic Facebook page, it shows the day-wise recovery of Samir. The gymnast who broke his leg on August 6, 2016, underwent an operation in Rio during the same night which went well. On August 7, Samir was quoted saying while lying on the hospital bed: “Believe me, the Tokyo 2020 adventure is still on the cards. We’ll go for that gold.”



On August 8 (the very next day), Samir is seen standing on his feet and using crutches to walk again. 28 days later on September 3, the gutsy gymnast is seen cycling in the gym. At the end of 45 days on September 20, the gym activities is getting rigorous with Samir saying, “We’re never giving up and working hard to recover from this injury.” He is constantly challenging himself to toughen up as more days pass by.

One of the interesting footage from this motivating video is when Samir is saying, “Work hard or go home”. Another noteworthy moment is when the man says, “Let’s see if I’ve still got it or left it all behind in Rio”. Kudos to the champion, the man is indeed made up of steel as with every new day he achieves the set target on the road to recovery. Samir Ait Said will be one of the most watched out for names at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.