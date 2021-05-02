'Will Remain with AIADMK; No Pan-Tamil Nadu Leader in Party after Amma': BJP's CT Ravi

The DMK is set to win the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, defeating the incumbent AIADMK and its ally the BJP. CT Ravi, national vice president of the BJP as well as the party’s Tamil Nadu incharge, spoke to News18 about the emerging results and the ramifications. Excerpts:

What do you make of the results?

We tried to get to double digits but couldn’t. Our party ideology.. it’s committed. We will do better work.

What led to the AIADMK performance? We saw a big fight…offering freebies, etc.

Even the DMK announced many freebies. It is common in Tamil Nadu politics.

What went wrong?

In 2016, Amma (Jayalalithaa) was there. AIADMK now does not have a pan-Tamil Nadu leader. But both EPS (E Palaniswami) and OPS (O Panneerselvam) put in a good effort. Our alliance also was done with good coordination. We couldn’t get what we had expected.

Will you continue the alliance with AIADMK?

No issues… Some decisions will be taken by our party parliamentary board. Win or lose, we are with AIADMK.

What about Puducherry?

In Puducherry, I think we hope the NDA will form the government. NRC (All India NR Congress) and we will get to the majority.

There is speculation in AIADMK about a leadership tussle. There is already VK Sasikala staking claim. What happens to the AIADMK leadership?

Many issues are there, but after Amma they both (EPS and OPS) made a good effort. They led the party and the government also. Many issues are there…Afterwards, we will sit and decide.

What do you make of the Bengal results?

After April 19 polling has affected our party much more. After Covid… All parties are blaming the central leadership…And I think the communists got wiped out and the anti-BJP vote consolidated towards the TMC. That helped them.

Are you already planning for the next polls?

In 1952, our party had only two per cent votes. We struggled and our party is now at the Centre and in many states. Our party is ideology-based. In all states, our party will take things seriously.

