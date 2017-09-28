Reliving India's 1983 World Cup win: When Kapil Dev and Co went from mere holidaymakers to champions

It was an afternoon soaked in nostalgia, an afternoon of gripping stories, narratives and anecdotes. It was an afternoon of cricket reverie. Indeed stars descended at a upscale Mumbai hotel on Wednesday, all on the same stage, as we celebrated that epochal triumph in India's cricket history: being crowned the world champions in 1983.

Twelve members of that legendary squad, including the then captain Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar and Mohinder Amarnath gathered on the occasion of the launch of a film based on the 1983 World Cup win, and it was more than enough to keep a connoisseur of the game thoroughly engrossed.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who will play the role of Kapil in the upcoming film being directed by Kabir Khan, paid rich tribute to 'Kapil's Devils'. "It was so shocking and surprising to learn the odds against which these gentlemen had to fight and rise against for the greatest sports triumph, and more than a great sports story and a great cricket story, it is a great human story," he said.

One of the biggest odds that Ranveer would have alluded to was the ascent of Kapil and Co from complete outsiders and underdogs to being the champions of the world, beating the seemingly invincible West Indies twice on the way. Nobody gave India a chance, and the team members themselves were not confident of their prospects in the tournament.

Srikkanth shed light on this in his own irrepressible way, his comic timing leaving the audience in splits. "I had just got married on 30 March, 1983 and Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) called up and said, 'Hey, we are going to America for a holiday after the World Cup, so please book your tickets. The plan was Mumbai to New York and a stop-over in London to play the World Cup, by the way. All of us had booked the tickets. Because you have to understand, before 1983 World Cup, India had participated in two World Cups (1975 and 1979) and we had beaten only one team"a team called East Africa, which was a bunch of Gujaratis put together, nothing else. In 1979, incidentally, India lost to a team called Sri Lanka. I told Vidya (Srikkanth's wife), 'Why come here? Let's go for a honeymoon.' I took up a short honeymoon to Sri Lanka in 1983, then I said, 'We will have a second honeymoon in London, third honeymoon in US.'"

The pillar of the Indian team, and Man of the Match in both the semi-final and final, Mohinder Amarnath added, "We used to go on holidays in those days. Paid holidays... young guys, unmarried. The first thing that came to mind is that we would have to go to England. Why? Because there were blondes (with) long legs. That is the mindset Indians had. But 1983 was different."

All-rounder Kirti Azad echoed that thought too. "When Kapil said I was selected in the World Cup squad, I was happy. Free paid holiday mil gaya, England dekhenge, ghoomenge, aram se ek mahine ka masti (I had got a free, paid holiday, I will tour England, it would have been fun for a month). But it turned out to be different."

The swashbuckling Srikkanth also talked about the time when Kapil tried to impress upon the team that they had it in them to beat West Indies. "You were talking about beating a West Indian team and what a team it was"Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes opening, No 3 Vivian Richards, No 4 Larry Gomes, No 5 Clive Lloyd, No 6 (Faoud) Bacchus, No 7 Jeff Dujon. Then the four fast bowlers, whose names none of us wanted to remember in our lives. By the way, they were known as something like Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner and some (Malcolm) Marshall! And the 'crazy' Kapil Dev was talking about beating this team. But then Kapil was very serious," Srikkanth recounted.

Another key member of the side, Yashpal Sharma, revealed how even the broadcasters took India lightly. "When we were playing the first match against West Indies, BBC who were recording the tournament live, felt it would not be much of a contest, West Indies would annihilate India and didn't cover it. So there is no recording of that match. Then when India won their first match, they (broadcasters) got a 880-volt shock. BBC now felt they must cover India," Sharma revealed.

The calm and composed Roger Binny, who still looks like an outlier among a bunch of fun-loving individuals, recollected how the first match of the tournament against the Windies at Manchester turned things around India. "Before the Manchester game, we were playing trash, we had lost all the practice matches. We didn't have the brightest starts, we were not enjoying the tour. But once in Manchester, everybody started to show a different attitude. That lifted the whole team. That is what got us going," Binny said.

