Relive Yuvraj Singh's six 6s off Stuart Broad in 2007 ICC World T20, ten years on from record shattering feat

On this day 10 years ago Yuvraj Singh ran amok after an altercation with Andrew Flintoff to belt record braking six 6s off Stuart Broad in World T20 2007 at Kingsmead Durban

India's star batsman Yuvraj Singh embossed his name in cricket history, walloping six off each delivery of an over setting " Kingsmead cricket ground, Durban " ablaze exactly ten years ago to the date.

In an India"England fixture of during the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007. Yuvraj walked into bat in the 17th over and understandably had little time to get going. Heeding into the situation the left-handed batsman took the attack to England's all-rounder, Andrew Flintoff, smashing two boundaries of the 18th over.

In an attempt to get under the skin of the new batsman, Flintoff fancied an idea of engaging in a verbal duel with Yuvraj. The batsman from Punjab didn't hesitate to give it back charging with pointing the bat towards the Englishman.

Yuvraj channelised his anger via his bat and unfortunately for Stuart Broad, he ran into the firing line. Yuvraj went berserk, wielding his willow to hammer six monstrous 6s across Kingsmead. By the time Yuvraj had struck the second six the camera focused on Flintoff and the changing facial contortions meant he knew that he had fiddled with the wrong player and the strategy of trash talking only backfired.

What transpired in the next four balls was nothing short of a dream. The riled up Yuvraj embellished the covers, point, long on and mid-wicket boundaries with his dazzling strokeplay and completed an unfathomable feat bringing up the fastest half-century off jaw dropping 12 deliveries.

The southpaw became the first batsman in Twenty20 internationals, second in international cricket and it was only the fourth occasion in the history of any recognised cricket form that a batsman hit a six off each ball of an over.

It was only fitting that former cricketer and current India coach Ravi Shastri " one of the four batsman who held the bragging rights of smashing all six deliveries for 6 " was on air when Yuvraj scripted history.

The memory is well entrenched the minds of every cricket fan even ten years after the heroic feat and though Broad went on to become a fine bowler, it must have taken some time to get over the horrors of the match.