Religious slogan at Indian army base, Human rights organization opposes slogan

News Coming in from Coimbatore, where the red flag has been raised after religious slogan has sighting at the entrance of the Indian army base. The national confederation of human rights organizations has opposed the slogan which has been displayed at the main entrance of the India army base camp in Coimbatore. In fact, NCHRO has alleged the religious slogan is not permissible in the arm forces. It is unacceptable that the Indian army which is common for all and every religion will be displaying the slogan in a manner like this. according to sources this is one of the oldest slogan and has been used many times in the past. Watch the video to know more!