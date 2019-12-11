Religious minorities declined by 20% in Pakistan, Bangladesh: HM Shah in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha said, "There has been an almost 20% decline in population of religious minorities in both Pakistan and present day Bangladesh. Either they were killed or they fled to India for shelter." He was speaking on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019. The CAB 2019, which seeks to give citizenship to Non-Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, was passed in Lok Sabha and it has been tabled in Rajya Sabha today.