Religious harmony witnessed at Urs of Hazrat Nahar Shah Wali

Thousands of devotees, cutting across barriers of caste, religion, gender or any other diversifications contained in the society throng the shrine of Hazrat Sayeed Nahar Shah Wali to commemorate the 69th Urs of this holy saint.400-year-old shrine, situated in Khazrana area, has a special significance among generations of devotees. There is a belief that no one goes empty-handed from here. As exam fever is on, students were also present here to offer prayers and wish upon to score better marks in their exams. It was a cultural extravaganza, streets leading to the shrine were jam packed with devotees buying holy chaadars and various other items as per their liking. Children were busy taking rides on giant wheel, ferries and different types of swings and rides put up for enjoyment. On the other side of this shrine, special artistes were invited to keep people serenaded with their recitation of poems and shayari. It was rare yet an incredible sight to watch jubilant group of transgender, who came from across the country to seek blessings from their revered saint. Dancing on the drum beats and making their way through the crowd inside the dargah, they offered a holy chaadar at the shrine with a belief and a prayer that all things shall go well with everybody. Insides of this sacrosanct place were glittering with shine of silver and intricately-decorated mandap. Covered in shining chaadars, was the shrine of revered Sufi Saint Hazrat Shah Wali. Enthusiastic devotees were seen spending every second in service of their saint, some offered prayers and some sat there to make their countless wishes. A special arrangement was also done near dargah to provide a normal and hygienic meal to all its devotees, who had come a long way to commemorate the Urs of their beloved saint. Keeping in view the different faiths and religions practiced in India, food served on the occasion was vegetarian. Indian society has countless faiths. Although unique in their celebrations, every festival of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or a Christian is celebrated by the citizens with same fervour and gaiety. Same was witnessed at the Urs celebration in Indore city of India.