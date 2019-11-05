All religions should respect SC judgement on Ayodhya verdict: AISSC Chairman

After the meeting which took place at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's residence ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, Syed Naseruddin Chishty said, "Everyone was of the unanimous view that people of all religions should respect the SC judgement. We will give guidelines to all dargahs to appeal to people not to believe in rumours and fake news." It is expected that the Ayodhya verdict will come later this month.