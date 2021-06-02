'Reliance Stands With You': Mukesh & Nita Ambani Launch Measures for Covid-affected Employees, Families

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday announced several measures to help employees and their families severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those struggling to cope with the loss of their loved ones, the company rolled out a slew of steps aimed at helping employees and their families tide through difficult times both emotionally and financially.

One of the biggest initiatives announced by RIL is that it will provide the last drawn monthly salary to the kin of those employees that have succumbed to Covid-19 infection for five years. In an effort personally led by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the company launched the “Reliance Family Support and Welfare Scheme”.

Further, it will provide 100 per cent payment of tuition fee, hostel accommodation, and book fee up to bachelor’s degree for any institute in India, for all children of these employees. The company said it will also bear 100 per cent payment of premium for hospitalisation coverage for spouse, parents and children (till the Bachelor’s degree of the children).

Moreover, all colleagues affected by Covid-19 personally or within their family can avail of the special Covid-Leave for the full duration of their recovery, both physically and emotionally. “The leave policy is extended to ensure that our colleagues only focus on recovering fully or caring for their family members,” the statement said.

In a joint statement, they said: “As ‘One Reliance Family’, each one’s loss is irreplaceable and bears heavily on our collective consciousness. While nothing can compensate for the loss of a loved one, we remain committed to helping each other of their family cope through this difficult period with faith and fortitude.”

Always a step ahead

The Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) has scaled up its operations towards the management of adult and paediatric beds in a 650-bed dedicated Covid-19 care facility at the National Sports Club of India in Worli, Mumbai. The entire expenditure for the project; comprising beds, monitors, paediatric and adult ventilators and medical equipment, is being borne by Reliance Foundation (RF). All the patients admitted at NSCI are being treated absolutely free through RF.

During the deadly second Covid wave, RIL ramped up the production of oxygen to produce 1000 metric tons per day and meet 11 per cent of the country’s oxygen demand. Reliance has rallied its resources to meet the daily need of over 1 lakh people every day. “RIL ramps up production of medical-grade liquid oxygen from near zero to 1000 mt per day free of charge. (It is producing) 1000 mt of oxygen to meet the needs of over 1 lakh people every day on an average,” the company said in a statement.

The company also kicked off the biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive by any corporate in the country. The company is aiming to vaccinate all its employees and their family members with at least the first shot by June 15. Reliance chalked out a detailed plan to vaccinate over 1.3 million employees, associates, partners (such as BP, Google etc) and their family members in 880 cities across the country completely free of cost. After the Centre gave its nod to private organisations to purchase vaccine for their employees, RIL bought vaccines from both Serum Institute (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin).

