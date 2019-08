While addressing at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Mumbai on August 12, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, Mukesh Ambani said, "From starting September 05, 2019, we are launching Jio Fibre services commercially across India." "Jio Fibre tariff plan to start from Rs 700 per month," Ambani added.