Reliance Joins Abu Dhabi National Oil Company To Set Up Rs 30,000 Crore Mega Chemical Project In UAE

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have signed an agreement to set up a new world-scale Chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Under the terms of the agreement, both entities will construct an integrated plant with a capacity to produce 940 thousand tons of Chlor-alkali, 1.1 million tons of ethylene dichloride and 360 thousand tons of PVC annually. Setting up this petrochemical facility would cost more than Rs 30,000 crore, as per oil sector executives.

Chlor-alkali is used in water treatment and the manufacture of textiles and metals. Ethylene dichloride is typically used to produce PVC. PVC has a wide range of applications across housing, infrastructure and consumer goods. The market for these chemicals is expected to enjoy steady growth supported by growing demand, particularly in Asia and Africa.

“We at Reliance are excited to enter into a Strategic Partnership with ADNOC for establishing a world-class and world-scale chemical project at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais. The project will manufacture ethylene dichloride, a key building block for production of PVC in India. This is a significant step in globalizing Reliance’s operations,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.