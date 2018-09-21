Reliance Jio, Star India tie up to stream cricket matches on JioTV

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Reliance Jio on Friday announced a five-year partnership with Star India to stream cricket matches featuring India.

Under the tie-up, JioTV and Hotstar users in India would be able to view all televised India-cricket matches, a Reliance Jio statement said.

Along with international matches, the partnership would also cover the "premier domestic competitions of the BCCI", the statement said.

Commenting on the tie-up, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio said: "Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content."

"With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users," he added.

--IANS

