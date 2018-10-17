Reliance Jio posts Rs 681 crore profit in Q2

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, on Wednesday said it posted a standalone net profit of Rs 681 crore in the quarter through September on the back of (as yet) highest quarterly subscriber addition of 37 million.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 271 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 612 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The standalone revenue from operations in the second quarter of this fiscal year ending March 2019 stood at Rs 9,240 crore, a massive on-year jump of 50.3 per cent, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd said in a statement.

The subscriber base of Jio as on September 30, 2018 was 252.3 million, with an average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter at Rs 131.7 per month.

The total wireless data traffic during the quarter was at a record 771 crore GB with per user average data consumption of 11 GB per month. The total voice traffic was 53,379 crore minutes in the quarter.

"Jio was conceived with a mission to connect everyone and everything, everywhere - always at the highest quality and the most affordable price... We have enabled our customers to adopt the digital life, with record consumption of data and use of digital services," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

"We are making rapid progress on the growth of our digital platforms, across new commerce, media and entertainment, agriculture, education, healthcare and financial services, which will further enhance the quality of life and productivity of the people of India," he added.

--IANS

mgu/shs/bg