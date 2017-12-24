Reliance aims to become big clean energy provider: Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd's Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the company will become a major provider of clean energy in the country. This comes as the South Asian nation transitions to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels. India is one of the world's biggest users of coal, and renewable energy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has emphasised on use of solar power. "Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? Yes we can and yes we will," Ambani said at a function on Saturday to mark 40 years of the company. Reliance is the owner of the world's biggest refining complex and also a leading petrochemicals player. It expanded its tie-up with the BP earlier this year to meet India's rising fuel and renewable energy demand. Ambani further hoped that Reliance can also be a global producer of innovative materials and among the top 20 companies in the world.