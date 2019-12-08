Relevant to promote women's doubles game: Ashwini Ponnappa

India's first-ever women's doubles badminton tournament, The Red Bull Shuttle Up was played at the RRC Indoor Stadium in Secunderabad on December 08. Indian women's doubles shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have said that the Red Bull Shuttle Up tournament is a great platform for women shuttlers to showcase their talent. While speaking to ANI, Ashwini Ponnappa said, "There have been no women's doubles at any of the leagues. So, it's really important to promote this game, to encourage girls to play it. I'm really happy that we have entered the second edition of this tournament." "I am really glad that finally, the Red Bull has come up with this Shuttle Up tournament for women's doubles. I being a player of women's doubles know that there is not much development in the category," she added. As I have seen the first edition and I have seen that the girls have a great talent, we need more tournaments like this to bring up the talent. Ponnappa remained optimistic about the tournament and hoped that this will provide a platform for young girls."I hope this doesn't stop here. We hope to take this tournament ahead and benefit more and more talented girls and give them an opportunity to prove themselves," Ponnappa further stated.