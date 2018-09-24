Release: PM Modi inaugurates Sikkim's first airport in Pakyong

Putting Sikkim on the aviation radar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's 100th airport in Pakyong as part of UDAN-a one of its kind Regional Connectivity Scheme which in its first phase would provide air connectivity to 27 smaller towns across India. An extraordinary work of engineering, the Pakyong airport constructed by Airports Authority of India spreads over 201 acres and is 4,500 feet above sea level. The land for the airport was carved by Airports Authority of India from the mountainside using massive geotechnical 'cut and fill' engineering works. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the airport to the people of Sikkim and said that the stunning Greenfield airport will improve connectivity, benefiting the people of the state. The Prime Minister also praised the engineers and the workers of the Airports Authority of India for their commendable work. The Pakyong airport has 3,000 sq metre terminal building and has been constructed at an estimated cost of 605 crore rupees in Pakyong-a small town that is around 30 kms away from capital Gangtok, in the Himalayan state. The airport has a 1.75 km runway with a width of 30 metre. It has a 116-metre long taxiway connecting it to an apron measuring 106 metre by 76 metre that can simultaneously accommodate two ATR-72 aircraft. Integrated structures comprising an ATC tower-cum-fire station, two sophisticated CFT, one terminal building for passengers, high-intensity runway lights, parking for over 50 vehicles are some of the features of the airport. Located around 60 km from the Indo-China border, the airport will also cater to the needs of the Indian Air Force as they would be able to land various types of aircraft on the airport's runway with the construction of another 75-metre stretch adjacent to the main runway in the coming days. Airport was licensed on 3rd May 2018 and the trial march was done on 10th March this year. Before Pakyong, the nearest airport from Sikkim was located 124 km away in Bagdogra in West Bengal.