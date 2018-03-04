Relax deadline for linking Aadhar with bank accounts, recommends ASSOCHAM

Industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, ASSOCHAM, on Sunday urged the Government to extend deadline for linking bank accounts with Aadhar cards. The body specified to extend linking especially in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) post-PNB Scam. ASSOCHAM said that economy has just come out of the impact of Demonetisation and GST, and there are challenges in linking accounts. The deadline for linking bank accounts with Aadhar is March 31.