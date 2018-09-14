Relationship with Russia is one of key pillars of India's foreign policy: EAM Swaraj

Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj attended Inter- Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation meeting in Moscow on Friday. While addressing the gathering, EAM Swaraj said, "India attaches its highest priority to its special privileged partnership with Russia. Our relationship with Russia is one of the key pillars of our foreign policy. Our government is committed to strengthening our partnership with Russia in all areas." The External Affairs Minister added, "I am happy to note that Russian investment in India till 2017 has reached $18 billion and India's total investment in Russia is over $13 billion. We have already crossed overall investment target of $30 billion which we had set for 2025."