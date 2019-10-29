Relation with Saudi Arabia has built strong foundation for strategic partnership: PM Modi at FII forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. While addressing the forum, PM Modi said, "The aim of this forum is not only to discuss the economic system here but also to understand the rising trends of the world and look for ways aimed at global welfare." He further stressed upon the relation of India with Saudi Arabia and said, "Our relation with Saudi Arabia is several years old. Our ancient relation has built a strong foundation for our strategic partnership."