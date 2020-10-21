SackRekhaSharma, Says Twitter, After Old Tweets Spark Outrage

A controversy that began on Tuesday when the National Commission for Women (NCW) tweeted that its chairperson Rekha Sharma discussed issues including a “rise in love jihad cases” with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now snowballed into demands for her resignation.

As screenshots of Sharma’s old tweets began circulating on social media, the NCW chairperson, a verified Twitter user who has more than 84,000 followers, made her account private. Twitter users including Alt News’s Pratik Sinha pointed out that the number of tweets on her profile have decreased since then, suggesting that she may have deleted many of them.

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by many right-wing activists to describe what they allege is a conspiracy by Muslim men to trick Hindu women into relationships and ultimately religious conversion. It is not just communal but also patriarchal, as it completely disregards the woman’s agency in the relationship, as many Twitter users pointed out.

Hey @sharmarekha - what on earth is a "love jehad" case? Any case in which a Muslim man and Hindu woman are in love? How dare you remain in your chair as @NCWIndia chief & use a term that a) treats women as property of communities b) hates Muslims? You bring shame to NCW. https://t.co/MYmSSTPN59 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) October 20, 2020

Dear @sharmarekha - I have researched the so-called "love jehad" claims extensively (written a whole book about it) and am yet to find a SINGLE case where such claims have been vindicated. Please tell us a single case where the "crime" of "love jehad" has been proved. — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) October 20, 2020

In my book #FearlessFreedom@PenguinIndia, I profile the courageous women who have had to take on bigots like you, who sadly head courts and women's commissions and ministries. Remember the supposed Meerut "love jehad case"? It turned out to be a love case, they're married now. pic.twitter.com/hWgXRGKXQr — Kavita...

