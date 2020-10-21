    #SackRekhaSharma, Says Twitter, After Old Tweets Spark Outrage

    Rohini Chatterji

    A controversy that began on Tuesday when the National Commission for Women (NCW) tweeted that its chairperson Rekha Sharma discussed issues including a “rise in love jihad cases” with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now snowballed into demands for her resignation. 

    As screenshots of Sharma’s old tweets began circulating on social media, the NCW chairperson, a verified Twitter user who has more than 84,000 followers, made her account private. Twitter users including Alt News’s Pratik Sinha pointed out that the number of tweets on her profile have decreased since then, suggesting that she may have deleted many of them.   

    ‘Love jihad’ is a term used by many right-wing activists to describe what they allege is a conspiracy by Muslim men to trick Hindu women into relationships and ultimately religious conversion. It is not just communal but also patriarchal, as it completely disregards the woman’s agency in the relationship, as many Twitter users pointed out.

    Continue reading on HuffPost

