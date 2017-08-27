Regulate fares for flights connecting Chandigarh, DGCA tells airlines

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday advised airlines to "keep a check on airfares" on the sectors with flights connecting cities like Chandigarh, Jammu and Jaipur.

The DGCA's advisory comes on the back of the recent violence that has hit cities in Haryana and Punjab in the wake of the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for rape by a CBI court in Panchkula. He is slated to be sentenced on Monday.

"Airlines have been advised to keep a check on the airfares on these sectors," a senior DGCA official said.

"DGCA has already cleared one additional flight on Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi of Vistara for today (Sunday) and one each additional flight on Delhi-Chandigarh-Delhi and Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi of Vistara for tomorrow (Monday)," he said.

According to the official, national passenger carrier Air India has been requested to explore the possibility of operating a flight on the Delhi-Jammu-Delhi sector on Monday.

"IndiGo has informed that they will mount an additional flight on Delhi-Jammu-Delhi sector on August 29," the official added.

--IANS

rv-bc/vd