With Regular Covid Vaccine Supply, Delhi Govt Will Be Able to Inoculate Youth at Fast Pace: Atishi

Over 1.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, including over 90,000 to those in the 18-44 age group, AAP MLA Atishi said on Thursday. While issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said that with regular supply of vaccines, the Delhi government will be able to inoculate its youth at a fast pace.

“With the fresh stock, Delhi has around 20 days of Covaxin and nine days of Covishield available. Covaxin doses are being used to administer only second doses,” she said. The national capital received over 68,000 doses of Covaxin and around 80,000 doses of Covishield on Wednesday.

