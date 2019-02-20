We regret what happened in Kashmir last week: British High Commissioner to India

Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG, British High Commissioner to India on Wednesday said that both United Kingdom and India have suffered from terrorist attacks. Referring to last week's Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, Asquith said, "What has happened in India last week in Kashmir is something that we regret. We send our condolences and we deplore terrorism wherever it takes place. Similarly terrorist attacks have taken place in UK. We would never expect just because of this terrorist attacks that investors in UK would shy and go away. So our commitment in India remains extremely strong and I very much hope that we will be very much successful in the future like in the past."