Regressive Depiction of Caste & Bad Politics in ‘Paatal Lok’

Paatal Lok, Amazon Prime Video’s latest original, has been widely acclaimed as the best thriller to have come out of the country, and critics and viewers seem to praise it alike. This riveting series is being praised for its bold, profound and complex weaving of multiple issues of caste, class, gender and violence that continue to plague the contemporary Indian society.

I will, however, point out a major ideological tension that seems to pervade the entire narrative and which is identifiable with a neo-conservative response to many major problems related to the Indian social reality. The series in that sense can be understood to be deeply regressive in its depictions of many issues related to caste and its imagination of liberal politics.

The Question of Caste

One of the neo-conservative readings of caste has always considered the rise of Dalit politics as responsible for reintroducing caste particularly in the urban spaces which are thought to be devoid of caste discrimination. All expressions of caste atrocities have thus been relegated to the countryside where the traditional order is still thought to be the dominant reality. Dalit scholars have consistently argued that the new challenge is to locate the operation of caste in urban spaces and not anymore in the mere relegation of it in the countryside as the latter has been in subject ever since the rise of Dalit politics.

In Paatal Lok, as in Article 15, caste atrocities are brought to the surface only within this frame which seeks to relegate caste as a problem of India’s traditional order.

In addition to this one sees in Paatal Lok a certain re-scripting of Dalit movements as quasi-military organisations, a charge that is often put on Chandra Shekar Azad’s Bhim Army. But anti-caste and Dalit movements, far from being quasi-military, have been artistic and socio-cultural movements. It is due to this character of a strong ideological and epistemological challenge that Dalit and anti-caste movements are often called silent revolutions.

Paatal Lok, by relegating caste to the countryside and colouring Dalit movements as quasi-military organisations, silences the original and more substantial and progressive character of Dalit politics to which they remain committed with the motto of “Educate, Agitate and Organize.”

The real challenge is then to locate caste at the level on which Rohith Vemula committed suicide.

The rest is simply a politics of representation and appropriation which Dalit intellectuals have been fighting for so long. Early on, the narrative is set in such an ideological frame that it seeks to castigate/hide the progressive streaks. Tope Singh’s uncle’s views are worth considering, regarding these anti-caste organisations. He says, “When a man has no way out, he bears it all in silence. But you show him just a tiny bit of hope; hope—it’s a b***h.”

While Tope’s uncle has been able to mix well with his hopeless life in the aftermath of the atrocious event in his village, it is actually Tope’s future, born out of this hope, which has remained arrested within the narrative. This brings out the neo-conservatism I am talking about, and this ideological strain will be reinforced on many accounts within the narrative, as we will see.

