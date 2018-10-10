Registrations open for IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast marathon

Kochi, Oct 10 (IANS) Registrations opened on Wednesday for the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018 to be held here on November 11, the organisers announced in a statement.

Started in 2014, this year will witness the 5th edition of India's most scenic destination marathon, which is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and enables the runners to qualify for international events such as the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon.

The inaugural edition had participation from 2500 runners and since then the marathon has continued to grow, with more than 5000 runners taking part last year.

The 2018 edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast marathon will have four different categories -- Full marathon (42.1K), Half Marathon (21K) and the Half Marathon Corporate Relay (21K), and the Family Run (8K).

The Full Marathon will be flagged off at 4:00 am, followed by the Half Marathon at 5:00 am and the Family Fun Run will commence at 7:00 am.

The runners interested in taking part in the marathon can register at http://spicecoastmarathon.com.

The registration fee for the Full Marathon (42K) is Rs1200; for the Half Marathon (21K) is Rs 900 and the Half Marathon Corporate Relay is priced at Rs 7500 per team. The Family Run is Rs 500, promising a great day out.

The 2018 edition of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon will take place in the naval area with the combined support of the naval board.

