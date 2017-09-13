Registrations declared open for Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Registration for the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, to be held on November 19, was declared open here on Wednesday.

With a total prize money of $275,000, this year's edition is expected to witness over 34,000 participants, pound the wide long stretches of the capital on the third Sunday of November.

The registrations for the half marathon can be done till October 3, the organisers said at a press conference at a city hotel.

This year the event has received the merit of a Gold Label Race -- a rare distinction from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) classifying the half marathon as one of 'leading road races around the world'.

The organisers have also introduced a new category -- 10K Run -- alongside the main event.

