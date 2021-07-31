All regions, sub-regions should get their share as matter of right: NC leader

Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) No region or sub-region should be discriminated against and they should get their share as a matter of right, a senior National Conference leader said on Saturday, calling for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

There is a need for course correction in the system of governance in Jammu and Kashmir and 'this will happen when all regions and sub-regions get their share as a matter of right and not charity,' National Conference (NC) provincial president Devender Singh Rana said.

He claimed that in recent years, people have complained of brazen discrimination, especially in respect of development and jobs, and said they will not forgive those who 'betrayed' the legitimate interests of the region.

'No region, sub-region or religious group should feel marginalised, as they are needed to be tied in the bonds of amity and camaraderie,' Rana said while addressing a public meeting at Swankha in Samba district's Vijaypur area.

'We believe in the concept of unity in diversity and single entity of Jammu and Kashmir, and this bonding cannot be disturbed by any myopic political agenda,' he said.

Rana along with senior party leader and former minister Surjeet Singh Slathia pledged to uphold the honour, dignity and interest of the Jammu region under the overall umbrella of Jammu and Kashmir.

'Justice to all and discrimination with none is the essence of democratic polity,' Rana said.

Referring to the political scenario, the NC leader reiterated the demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and said the vast state of Maharaja Gulab Singh cannot be undermined and called for course correction.

Maharaja Gulab Singh was the founder of the Dogra rule in Jammu and Kashmir and Maharaja Hari Singh was the last Dogra ruler, who acceded Jammu and Kashmir to India.

'Restoration of statehood would be a big tribute to the Dogras who sacrificed their lives to carve out the state of J&K,' Rana said, adding that the proud Dogras have inherited a legacy of public service and sacrifice, which should not be taken as their weakness.

NC leader Slathia said that 'we are equally committed to fight against all attempts to divide society on regional and religious basis'.

He said a united Jammu and Kashmir stands guarantee to peace, progress and prosperity.

The former minister expressed concern over the slow pace of execution on various developmental projects and delay in filling up the vacancies in order to address the 'burgeoning' unemployment problem, which has accumulated in recent years. PTI TAS ANB ANB