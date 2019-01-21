Regina King gushes over meeting Sam Elliott

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Regina King says she isnt one to fangirl over fellow celebrities, but there is one actor she will make an exception for.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", King says her celebrity crush is Sam Elliott, reports pagesix.com.

Talking about the award season, King, 48, whose "If Beale Street Could Talk" has received numerous accolades already, explained the social scene off camera.

"You are seeing a lot of the same people and then you are seeing people you are a huge fan of," she said.

She said she typically keeps her cool in front of celebrities she admires, but at the Golden Globes -- where she won the Best Actress award for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk" -- she admitted being unable to keep it together for "A Star is Born" actor Sam Elliott.

"I normally don't go up to people and ask to take pictures just because I feel like if they're not very nice people, then they have just destroyed what's in my head, (but) I decided to go against everything I know when I saw Sam Elliott."

As her chat with Kimmel went on, the late night host was quick to realise King's admiration for the 74-year-old movie star wasn't just for his acting skills.

"Oh my God I love that man," she gushed. "He was just so charming and so wonderful and even better than I even had hoped that he would be in the moment."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is aired in India on Star World.

