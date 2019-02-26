Refrain from going to war, Shehbaz Sharif tells India

Islamabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged India to refrain from plunging the region into war after the IAF struck the Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

Following the development, Sharif called on the Indian leadership to "rethink its war strategy" and warned that if India initiated a war, then Pakistan would hoist its flag in New Delhi, Geo News reported.

"The Indian leadership should come to its senses and act responsibly and should not (plunge) the people of South Asia into war," Sharif said.

"It will be a significant mistake on the Indian side to mistake Pakistan's stance as weakness," said the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly.

Tuesday's attack came after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The attack was claimed by the JeM.

--IANS

soni/mr