Referendum 2020: Sukhpal Khaira hits back at Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Clarifying his stand on Referendum 2020, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira said that he does not support the referendum. Hitting back at Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, he further Badal should listen to him before speaking. Sukhpal Khaira, said, "I want to clarify that I do not support Referendum 2020. Harsimrat Kaur Badal should listen to me before speaking. Her father-in-law demanded autonomous six states in the past. Wasn't that seditious? At the time of Blue Star operation, he gave an interview andinstigated the youth of Punjab. They all died because of him." Earlier, Harsimrat Kaur Badal lashed out on Khaira and said, "It's disgraceful that a prominent leader of Punjab is supporting people who want to divide India. Khaira is speaking in the language of which dollar? And which country is giving them dollar."