Referee Narrowly Escapes Burning Flare During Champions League Match, Watch Video

New Delhi: It is no hidden fact that football has the craziest fans in the entire world and the recent example of it was witnessed when Spartak Moscow played against Maribor in the UEFA Champions league match on Thursday.

During the group stage match, some hooligans in the stands had some flares to play with and one of the flares rocketed out of the section holding visiting Spartak fans early in the game. It landed metres away from referee Deniz Aytekin near the halfway line but fortunately neither he nor any of the players were hit.

Watch the video of the incident here:

38 years ago a Lazio fan was killed exactly in the way Spartak fans attempted to hit ref.

This is attempted murder pic.twitter.com/PSlBsCoVzM — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 14, 2017





Later, the match, in Liverpool’s Group E, was briefly suspended due to safety concerns of the players and officials. Also, UEFA has charged the Russian club Spartak Moscow for the dangerous event and the football body said that its disciplinary panel will judge the case on Sept. 21.

Before the game, Maribor fans attempted to attack the visiting fans and they attack the officers, who appear to be outnumbered, amid the crashes and bangs of flares, fireworks and other missiles that were thrown in their direction.

Watch it here:

Maribor hooligans clashed with police after they try to attack Spartak Moscow fans 13/09/2017 pic.twitter.com/IyZBOTBq7i — Ultra Style (@ultra_style_) September 13, 2017





The game ended in 1-1 draw as Damjan Bohar rescued a point for the home side five minutes from time after Aleksandr Samedov had put Spartak ahead on the hour mark.