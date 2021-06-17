REET 2021 Exam To Be Held On September 26: Rajasthan Education Minister

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 will be held on September 26. The new date for the examination was announced by Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday evening. This comes four days after the REET 2021 examination which was scheduled to be held on June 20, was postponed by the government on June 12. The exam was postponed several times due to the situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. The exam was originally scheduled to be held on April 25.

Candidates will be taking the REET 2021 exam for 31,000 vacant seats of grade-3 teachers.

The exam was earlier postponed to June 20 to provide a chance to students from economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society. Taking to Twitter, Dotasra also informed that applications for the EWS candidates would be reopened and they will be able to apply by visiting the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Applications of EWS candidates will be accepted from June 21 to July 5, he said.

#रीट परीक्षा 26 सितंबर को आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। EWS अभ्यर्थियों के लिए आवेदन 21 जून से 5 जुलाई तक लिए जाएँगे। बहुत जल्द माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड संशोधित विज्ञप्ति जारी करेगा। — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 16, 2021

Over 16 lakh candidates have applied for the REET 2021 examination which will be conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also informed that the state government has decided to withdraw the SLP in Supreme Court against the HC order to issue a waiting list for English subject in REET 2016 recruitment.

राज्य सरकार ने रीट भर्ती 2016 में अंग्रेजी विषय की प्रतीक्षा सूची जारी करने के हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के विरुद्ध सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर SLP को वापस लेने का निर्णय लिया है। इस निर्णय से प्रतीक्षा सूची के अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्ति मिल सकेगी। सभी अभ्यर्थियों को हार्दिक बधाई। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 16, 2021

At present, the validity of the certificate of the REET exam is up to three years. However, before 2015, its validity used to be seven years. Dotasra said that the instructions of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to extend the validity for a lifetime of TET certificate are being analysed.

Story continues

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government followed the Central government and allowed the validity of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for a lifetime.

The provision to extend the validity period of TET certificate was discussed in September 2020 by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), however, it comes into effect now after approval from the Ministry of Education.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here