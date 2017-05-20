Redding posts best time in France motorcycle GP free practice sessions

Le Mans (France), May 20 (IANS) British Pramac Racing rider Scott Redding posted the best time in the rain-marred free practice sessions for the French motorcycle Grand Prix, while Spaniards Marc Marquez and Maverick Viñales and Italy's Valentino Rossi also qualified directly for Saturday's second round of qualifying.

After wet sessions on Friday and early Saturday at Circuit Bugatti in Le Mans, Redding took advantage of drier conditions late Saturday morning to post a lap of one minute 35.674 seconds, reports Efe.

The action heated up late in FP3, with Redding taking the lead with three minutes remaining before being leapfrogged by Movistar Yamaha's Rossi and Australian Marc VDS rider Jack Miller.

But Redding saved his best for the last to claim the best time across the three free practice sessions.

Also advancing directly to the second round of qualifying were LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, Miller, Rossi, Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez, Pull&Bear Aspar's Karel Abraham, Red Bull KTM's Pol Espargaro, Movistar Yamaha's Viñales, Reale Avintia's Loris Baz and Red Bull KTM's Bradley Smith.

Two other riders will also compete in QP2 but they must first post a top-two finish in QP1.

The riders need to advance to QP2 to secure a competitive grid position for Sunday's race.

