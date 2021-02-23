Red Fort Violence Accused Lakha Sidhana Spotted at Rally in Punjab

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is on the run after being wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with the case over the violence at Red Fort on 26 January, was spotted at a farmers’ rally in Bathinda’s Mehraj on Tuesday, 23 February, reported Hindustan Times.

The Delhi Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, who is an accused in one of the cases filed over the violence in Delhi during the Republic Day farmers’ tractor rally.

Teams of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell have reportedly been conducting search operations in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR.

NDTV reported that the rally on Tuesday had been called by Sidhana himself, in support of farmers as well as to demand the release of those arrested in connection to the protest.

Also Read: Red Fort Violence: Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana’s Names Added to FIR

“If Delhi Police comes to arrest anyone in Punjab, villagers will gherao (surround) them,” Sidhana reportedly said.

According to Hindustan Times, Sidhana gave a speech at the rally, saying that the farmers’ protest would be intensified.

Sidhana had uploaded a video on Facebook on Friday, in which he had called for people to show up in large numbers for Tuesday’s rally.

Sidhana, along with actor Deep Sidhu had come under the spotlight soon after the violence on 26 January, with the Delhi Police suspecting that both had a role in fanning the mayhem.

WHO IS LAKHA SIDHANA?

Sidhana, who hails from Punjab, is said to be a youth icon with several criminal cases against him, including one under the Gangster Act. However, as the president of the Malwa Youth Federation, Sidhana, through his social media presence has apparently engaged on various kinds of social welfare activities.

on Instagram, Sidhana was seen voicing his support for the farmers’ protests at the borders of the national capital.

While some reports claim that he has been protesting at the Singhu border since November, others say that he along with Deep Sidhu had come to Delhi two days before the Republic Day rally and delivered provocative speeches.

(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times)

