Red Bull World meet exposure was good, says MMCC captain

Galle (Sri Lanka), Sep 16 (IANS) After a disappointing run at the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Finals here, India's Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Commerce (MMCC) captain Ameya Soman on Saturday said the experience was good and the team has learnt a lot from this meet.

The MMCC team from Pune came to the tournament without many of their key players, and lost all the group matches.

The Indian college team's campaign started with a dismal seven-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan before going down to South Africa by 72 runs and eventually lost to Australia by 22 runs.

"The experience was quite good. We also played in the previous edition, This Red Bull meet gave us the chance to showcase out talents. So these kind of tournaments are very important for our careers as we have learned a lot," Soman said after the final match between Sri Lanka and South Africa here on Saturday.

In the summit clash, Northwest University (NWU) of South Africa overpowered Sri Lanka's Business Management School (BMS) by seven wickets to emerge the winners of the Red Bull Campus World Cricket meet.

Commenting about their performance and the reason behind their dismal show, Soman said: "Twenty20 is a game of rhythm. The team failed to make a good start because we also did not get much time to prepare ourselves for this meet."

"In Maharashtra there was a lot of rain so we hardy got the chance to practice and thus we came here bit rusty. We tried very hard to fight back in this tournament but failed to do so. We have gained the experience and will try to do better in the next year," he added.

--IANS

