Red Bull Tashan kabaddi tournament to begin on Saturday

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Aiming to promote the development of kabaddi at the grass-roots level, the second edition of Red Bull Tashan's north zone league will kick-off here on Saturday.

The league is conducting individual tournaments in west, north, south and east India with a regional champion declared at each tournament.

The champions will be given the opportunity to train with designated Pro Kabaddi League teams from their regions as west champions will train with Puneri Paltan, north champions will train with Dabang Delhi, south champions will train with Bengaluru Bulls, and east champions will train with Bengal Warriors.

Held on a knockout basis, qualifiers of this edition will be held in Gurugram, Delhi and Noida on September 8, 12 and 15 respectively.

