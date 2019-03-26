Red Bull Reign basketball meet to kick off in India

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) With an aim to revolutionize basketball in India, Red Bull Reign, a unique 3-on-3 global basketball tournament, will start in India for the first time.

This summer, Red Bull has invited ballers from across the country to test their skills at this global high-endurance tournament.

Starting on April 7, the basketball tournament will be held across 12 cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Goa, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Aizawl, Guwahati, Delhi, Ludhiana and Jaipur.

The city winners will battle it out at the national final in Mumbai in the first week of June and the India winner will represent the country at the World Finals later in the year.

Open for men who are 16+ years, Red Bull Reign will use a unique set of rules based on the gameplay of the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) rules.

--IANS

kk/mr