Red Bull leads Abu Dhabi's 1st Formula One free practice session

Abu Dhabi, Nov 23 (IANS) Red Bull dominated on Friday the first free practice session for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, occupying the first two places.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen set the pace of the session clocking a time of one minute and 38.491 seconds, while his teammate Daniel Ricciardo of Australia followed just 0.454 seconds off pace.

Mercedes took the third and fourth positions with the help of its drivers Valtteri Bottas of Finland, who recorded a time of one minute and 39.452 seconds, followed by F1 reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, reports Efe news.

Meanwhile, Force India settled for the fifth spot with French driver Esteban Ocon.

The season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to kick off on Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

--IANS

kk/sed