Red Bull Kart Fight National Finals on Saturday

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) As many as 22 amateur karting enthusiasts are all set for the National Finals of Red Bull Kart Fight, scheduled to take place at Meco Kartopia, an international racing track, here on Saturday

After an intense series of qualifying rounds were held across Mumbai and Gurugram between July and October at SMAAASH, a popular sports and entertainment centre, the players will take the racing track with high hopes on Saturday.

Mira Erda, who is India's first female driver to compete in one of the highest classes of Formula Racing in the country by participating in the Euro JK series at the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, kicked off Red Bull Kart Fight in Mumbai in July.

The winner of Red Bull Kart Fight will not only be crowned as the fastest amateur karter in India but will also win a fantastic all-expenses paid trip to the enthralling grand finale of this year's F1 Championship, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017.

