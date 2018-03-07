Red Bull Campus Cricket to start from March 12

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Red Bull Campus Cricket, a Twenty20 college cricket tournament, is all set to start from March 12, it was announced on Wednesday.

After a spectacular season in 2017, the tournament returns with two new cities -- Mysore and Raipur -- being added to its roster and will witness the highest participation so far with 250-plus colleges across 28 cities.

The qualifier matches will start simultaneously in Indore, Dehradun and Kochi followed by Mumbai, Baroda, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Goa, Delhi and Jaipur, among others.

The winning college from each city will then proceed to the zonal/regional finals in April. The top two teams from each zone will then compete in the National finals, where the teams will play in the knockout rounds of quarterfinals, semifinals and final, respectively.

The National winner will then represent India in the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Series Championship.

