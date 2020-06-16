Recovery rate of COVID-19 gone above 50% in India: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 16 (ANI): While interacting with the chief ministers of 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about recovery rate of coronavirus. He said, "The recovery rate has gone above 50% in India. For us, death of even one Indian is unsettling but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been least deaths due to COVID-19."