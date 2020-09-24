Earthquake in Kashmir | Quake of Magnitude 3.7 Hits 281 Km North of Gulmarg Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 24, 2020

Mumbai, September 24: Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday it was entering the final Phase 3 stage of its Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial following positive results in earlier stages. The trial will seek to enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the US and around the world, the company informed.

Also Read | World Maritime Day 2020: Date, Theme, History and Significance of The UN Observance

In a piece of tragic news on Wednesday, Suresh Angadi, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Railways, died. The parliamentarian breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, where he was admitted earlier this month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to increase focus on "effective testing, tracing, treatment and surveillance" to bring the COVID-19 outbreak in the country under control. In his virtual review meeting with Chief Ministers of seven states with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country on Wednesday evening, he also spoke of the need for clear messaging to dispel rumours about testing.

Also Read | IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 Runs: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 23, 2020

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.