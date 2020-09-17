Recoveries exceed active cases of COVID-19 by over 30 lakh, active cases comprise 19.73 pc of total caseload

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 40 lakh and exceed the active cases of infection by 30,15,103, taking the recovery rate to 78.64 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in the country has crossed 10 lakh as on date. There are 10,09,976 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprise 19.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data updated at 8 am showed. Close to half -- 48.45 per cent -- of the active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. 'Together with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, these five states contribute nearly 60 per cent of the total active infections,' the ministry underlined.

Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22 pc) while the states of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6,580), Uttar Pradesh (6,476) and Tamil Nadu (5,768) contributed 35.87 per cent of the new recoveries.

These states together account for 57.1 per cent of total new recoveries, the ministry said adding, 'Spurred by high recoveries, the national recovery rate continues to follow its rising curve. It has risen to 78.64 per cent as on date.' India has been registering very high recoveries for two consecutive days, the ministry said.

More than 82,000 COVID patients have been cured and discharged in the past two days.

'These high levels of recovery have resulted in a 100 per cent increase in the number of recovered cases in the past 30 days,' it highlighted. As many as 1,132 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. With 474 new cases of mortality, Maharashtra accounts for more than 40 per cent of the new deaths. The four states of Uttar Pradesh (86), Punjab (78), Andhra Pradesh (64), West Bengal (61) contributed 25.5 per cent of the fatalities during the same period, the ministry said.

A record single-day increase of 97,894 infections pushed India' s COVID-19 tally to 51,18,253, while the death toll climbed to 83,198, with the virus claiming 1,132 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. PTI PLB AAR AAR