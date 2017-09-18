Record Signing Lacazette not yet ready for 90 minutes, Says Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said striker Alexandre Lacazette is not yet physically ready to play 90 minutes in the Premier League.

Lacazette, who joined from Lyon in the summer, appeared unhappy when he was taken off 65 minutes into Sunday's 0-0 draw at Chelsea, having missed two first-half chances.

Arsenal's record signing has not completed a full game since the home win over Leicester on the opening day of the season.

He was also substituted against both Stoke and Bournemouth, while he came off the bench at Liverpool.

But Wenger, who replaced Lacazette with Alexis Sanchez at Chelsea, said the France striker was still getting used to the intensity of the English game.

"I felt Lacazette had a very good first half, he worked hard for the team and was very disciplined," he said.

"It takes him some time to maintain that intensity for 90 minutes. Don't forget I have Walcott, Giroud and Sanchez on the bench. After 65 minutes in a game of that intensity, it's normal that you bring fresh legs on."

Wenger added that he could understand if Lacazette had been frustrated at being taken off, saying: "I never ask any striker to understand that he has to make room for someone else. You never can do that."