Record 13,856 new cases take COVID tally to 3.8 lakh, toll crosses 12,500 mark

New Delhi, Jun 19 (ANI): India on June 19 continued to record new highs in reporting coronavirus cases in single day as 13,856 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,532. Death toll has crossed 12,500 mark after 336 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with over 1.2 lakh cases after 3752 people were found to have contracted the virus over the past day. Tamil Nadu and Delhi are distant but rapidly rising number two and three states after Maharashtra. The national capital has nearly 50,000 cases whereas the south Indian state has over 52,000 infections. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, record 1.76 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus on 18 June.