Recent violence against security forces debunks govt’s claim of peace returning to J-K: NC

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) The National Conference on Sunday said the spike in the violence against security forces in Jammu and Kashmir debunks the claims of the government that peace has returned to the union territory.

It also expressed hope that the Centre will take tangible steps to usher in peace in the Kashmir Valley in the “real sense”.

“One is at its wits’ end to comprehend what qualifies as peace to government. The deteriorating security situation in the valley is the telling indictment of the reckless policies of the government of India (GOI),” NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said.

Sagar was speaking after visiting the residence of slain policeman Suhail Ahmed at Logripura in Ashmuqam area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district to express unison with the bereaved family. Ahmad was one of the two policemen killed in a militant attack in the Baghat area of the city here on Friday.

The NC general secretary said incidents like these should act as an eye-opener for the Centre.

“The jinxed fate of ours has devoured thousands of our people, including security forces. One can only hope that the GOI will rise to the occasion and take tangible steps to usher in peace in Kashmir in real sense.

“This, the party believes, cannot be done without respecting the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

While interacting with the bereaved family, Sagar expressed solidarity with them and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

He said the NC has always been against the violence of all hues.

“No emancipated society will approve of such dastardly and heinous acts. Violence begets violence; the vicious circle has no end. The motive of my visit to the bereaved family is to express unison with them in their grief on the behalf of the party leadership. Sanctity of every human life should be respected,” he said.

The NC leader said the Jammu and Kashmir Police represents a saga of sacrifices and the public service and sacrifice rendered by them is a proud legacy that needs to be respected and lauded by one and all.

"I am hopeful that the administration will support the families of slain cops who lost their lives the other day at Baghat. The government is duty-bound to ensure that they do not suffer on any account," he added.